CT Man Charged With Kidnappings In 1980s Alleged Watertown Child Sex Abuse Case

John Church, 60, Canton, was arrested in Watertown following an investigation that began in January, authorities said.

The case centers on incidents that allegedly happened in Watertown in the summers of 1982 and 1983.

Police began investigating the matter after a report of child sexual abuse was made in January. Investigators identified two alleged victims, who were both younger than 6 when the reported crimes took place, authorities said.

Waterbury State’s Attorney’s Office determined the statute of limitations had expired on the sexual abuse claims, but prosecutors decided to move forward on the kidnapping charges.

Church was being held on a $1.5 million bond, police said.

Police have not released further details on the investigation. Watertown police urge anyone with information in the case to contact investigators.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Watertown and receive free news updates.