Firefighters were called to a home on Pleasantview Avenue in Oakville just before 4 a.m. The house was completely engulfed in flames, and the roof had caved in, Watertown police said.

Two people were found inside. Police have not identified the victims.

Local and state fire marshals, as well as Watertown police, are investigating the cause of the fire.

