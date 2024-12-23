Kyle was found on Dec. 21, 2012, with a single gunshot wound and rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. Despite years of relentless investigation by the Waterford Police Department, the State of Connecticut’s Office of the Chief State’s Attorney - Cold Case Unit, and other area agencies, the case remains unsolved.

But for Darlene, giving up has never been an option.

“This year seems different,” Darlene wrote in a heartfelt post shared in the “Justice for Kyle Seidel” Facebook group. “I feel there’s progress and hope about your case. A podcast is coming out in the near future that I’m very excited about. So if your murderer thinks the ball has been dropped, I hope that person thinks again.”

Her message reflects a mother’s unyielding love and her belief that time will not erase the memory of her son or the pursuit of justice.

“Your family is on it, the Waterford police are on it, the Cold Case Unit is on it, the community remembers, and now a podcast. Just know it will not stop until you and all of us get justice,” she wrote.

Darlene also shared a deeply personal sign she believes came from Kyle—a pair of bald eagles flying overhead, a symbol etched on his urn. “On your urn, it says fly with the eagles, so I took that as a sign from you,” she wrote.

Authorities have confirmed that new leads, witnesses, and interviews have breathed fresh life into the investigation. However, police still need key pieces of information to bring the case to a close.

“People out there have information,” the Waterford Police Department said. “We need these people to step up and share it with us.”

A $25,000 reward remains in place for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Those with any details are urged to contact:

Waterford Police Department: 860-442-9451

Cold Case Tip Line: 1-866-623-8058

Email: cold.case@ct.gov

For Darlene, the memory of her son fuels her hope.

“With that, I’m allowing myself to remember the special memories we shared and how wonderful it is that you are my son,” she wrote. “I will love you forever and always, Mom.”

