Police ID Jessee Lee Pond As Many Found Off Waterford Coast

Authorities have identified a body recovered from the Long Island Sound off the coast of Waterford as a 39-year-old man from New London.

Jessee Lee Pond in 2017

 Photo Credit: Jessee Lee Pond Facebook
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Jessee Lee Pond was found near the shoreline Tuesday, Aug. 26, about 1.5 miles south of Millstone Point and west of Bartlett Reef, according to Waterford police.

Officials said the Waterford Police Department and the New London State's Attorney's Office are working with the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Waterford Police Department Investigative Services Division at 860-442-9451 ext. 2247 or use the anonymous tip line at 860-437-8080.

