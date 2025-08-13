Drunk Wrong-Way Driver Stopped On I-395 In Waterford: Police

Elkin Garcia Velez, 21, of New London, was charged with reckless driving, operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway, the Connecticut State Police Department said.

Troopers were alerted to a white pickup truck heading south in the northbound lanes around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13. Troopers caught up to the vehicle just north of the I-95 interchange and activated their emergency lights. The driver corrected his direction of travel before a trooper boxed him in on the right shoulder to prevent him from getting away, authorities said.

When asked if he knew he was driving the wrong way, “Garcia Velez did not provide an answer,” police said. Troopers reported he showed “clear signs of impairment… to include slow speech and the odor of an alcoholic beverage.” They also said empty beer cans were in plain view, including “one half empty in the center console.”

Garcia Velez also field sobriety tests, according to police.

He was arrested without incident and later released on a $1,000 bond, authorities said.

