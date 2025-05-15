Woman Begs Bus Driver For Help After 4 Men Assault Her Inside Waterbury Home: Police

Police say the 38-year-old woman flagged down a bus on Chapman Street in Waterbury, screaming she had been assaulted inside her home, police said. The driver called 911, and police rushed to the area around 7 a.m., Thursday, May 15.

Initial reports said the men were carrying weapons, but Waterbury police did not provide any details on what they found.

Waterbury officers arrived to find the women injured and in shock. She told them several men she knew had attacked her over a personal dispute, authorities said.

Police arrested:

Jeimy Martinez-Sanchez, 23

Jorge Feliciano-Borges, 23

Brian Williams, 46

Donte Keels, 24

All four are from Waterbury and face charges of second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. They were each held on a $200,000 bond.

Police confirmed the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say there is no threat to the public.

