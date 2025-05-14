Wilby High Student Brings Gun On Bus; Quick-Thinking Classmate Helps Avert Potential Crisis

The situation unfolded when another student, alarmed by what they saw, reported the gun to school staff as soon as they arrived at the Bucks Hill Road school. That tip immediately triggered emergency protocols and a lockdown, while Waterbury Police officers worked quickly to track down the student involved, authorities said.

The teen was taken into custody, and police confirmed that the gun was not loaded. Investigators are still working the case, and charges are expected.

Waterbury police stressed in a news release that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the school, students, or staff. The lockdown was lifted and classes resumed as normal later Thursday morning.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said it's important for students to speak up when they see another child with a weapon.

“We commend the student who reported this serious concern," he said. "The quick response by school staff and our officers ensured the situation was brought under control without incident."

