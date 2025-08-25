Waterbury Woman ‘Thunder’ Led Stolen Check Scheme Targeting Local Businesses: Feds

Michelle Freeman, 37, of Waterbury, along with Leshanda Long, 43, of Hamden, and Omar Eaddy, 40, of Bridgeport, have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Each faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

According to prosecutors, Freeman, Long, and Eaddy carried out a scheme that involved stealing checks from mailboxes, altering them, and using “check runners” to cash them at banks and check-cashing locations. Officials said Freeman was the leader and was responsible for counterfeiting the checks, while Long and Eaddy recruited others to run them.

Freeman, Long, and Eaddy were arrested earlier this year and are each free on a $100,000 bond. They are scheduled to be arraigned later this month.

U.S. Attorney David X. Sullivan stressed that the charges are only allegations. “An indictment is not evidence of guilt,” he said. “Each defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Connecticut Organized Financial Fraud Task Force, which includes police departments from Milford, Westport, Fairfield, West Haven, Stamford, West Hartford, and Bridgeport. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Boyles is prosecuting the case.

