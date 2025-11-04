Waterbury Woman Illegally Billed Medicaid $13,000 For Work On Client Who Was Abroad: State

Carmen Berroa, 61, of Waterbury, was charged with first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community and health insurance fraud, Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice said.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Berroa began working for a client in October 2023. That client later moved to the Dominican Republic in December. Authorities said that from December 2023 through August 2025, Berroa submitted fake time sheets and was paid $13,153.59 for 243 days of care she never provided.

She was released on a $50,000 bond and is set to appear in Waterbury Superior Court.

Officials said the case was investigated by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, with help from the Connecticut Department of Social Services and the Waterbury Police Department.

Anyone with information about suspected Medicaid fraud can contact the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney at (860) 258-5986.

