Waterbury Teen Stole 3 Cars In Less Than Month; Has Prior Record Of Car Theft: Police

The thefts occurred across Waterbury, beginning when a 2024 Nissan Kicks was stolen on Nov. 29. A 2011 Honda CR-V was boosted on Dec. 14, and a 2010 Subaru Impreza was taken on Christmas Eve, Waterbury police said.

The department's auto theft task force linked all three incidents to the Waterbury teen. The boy's name was not released because of his age.

He is charged with three counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, authorities said. Waterbury police said these were his second, third, and fourth vehicle theft charges.

The teen was being held pending his arraignment date on Monday, Dec. 30.

