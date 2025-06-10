Fog/Mist 63°

Waterbury School Bus With Students Involved In Crash

A bus loaded with students crashed in Waterbury on Tuesday morning, June 10. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Austin Pacheco
Josh Lanier
The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the area of 571 Highland Ave., as the bus was making its way to Rotella Magnet School, Waterbury police said.

It's unclear what caused the crash or who is at fault, but police said none of the students on board were injured. The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor wounds, and paramedics took them to an area hospital for treatment. 

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

