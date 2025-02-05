Waterbury School Bus Crashes Into 73-Year-Old Man, Sending Him To Hospital: Police

The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at Harpers Ferry Road and East Main Street, authorities said. Officials have not released details on what led to the crash.

Five students were on the bus, along with the driver, but none were injured, according to Waterbury police. Emergency crews transported the pedestrian to a local hospital.

The area remains closed to traffic as the investigation continues. Officials urge drivers to avoid the scene and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waterbury and receive free news updates.