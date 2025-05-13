Waterbury Officer Under Investigation For 'Unprofessional' Behavior Following Chase: Police

The alleged incident happened Friday, May 2, shortly after 9 p.m., near West Main and Willow streets, when a patrol officer tried to stop a vehicle for making an illegal turn, according to Waterbury police. Instead of pulling over, the driver sped away, ignoring the officer’s commands.

That’s when the situation intensified. The officer’s behavior during interactions with people connected to the fleeing vehicle did not follow the department’s code of conduct, according to an internal review. Officials said the officer’s actions “undermine the public trust in our officers.”

Police said the officer behaved in an “unprofessional” manner, but did not disclose specific details about the alleged misconduct.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said the officer's behavior did not meet departmental standards.

“The conduct exhibited by this officer is not reflective of the values or professionalism upheld by the men and women of the Waterbury Police Department,” he said. “We are committed to transparency and accountability, and I want to assure the citizens of Waterbury that a thorough and impartial investigation will be conducted to address this matter appropriately.”

