Waterbury Man Shot While Sitting In Car; Police Asking For Tips

The man rushed into the Waterbury Police Department's headquarters around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, June 6, and said he was sitting at the intersection of East Farms Street and North Main Street when a bullet hit him.

Paramedics took him to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Waterbury police are investigating the incident.

Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact Waterbury detectives at 203-574-6941 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waterbury and receive free news updates.