Waterbury Felon Who Crashed Into Police Car In Failed Escape Attempt Gets 4 Years: Feds

Anfernee D. Dancy, who has a lengthy criminal history, was caught after leading Waterbury Police on a brief chase. Officers tried to stop Dancy’s SUV, but he reversed into one of their cruisers and tried to run away, but didn’t get far, the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut said.

Following a struggle, Dancy was taken into custody.

Police found a loaded Jimenez Arms 9mm handgun, crack cocaine, a digital scale, and $282 in cash in his car. Dancy, a felon, is barred from possessing a firearm under federal law.

His criminal history includes convictions for burglary, risk of injury to children, and failure to appear in court.

Dancy will serve 46 months in prison, followed by 30 months of supervised release.

