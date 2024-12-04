Overcast 35°

Waterbury Bar Owner, 4 Others Arrested; 100 Liquor Bottles, Cash Seized: Police

Waterbury police arrested five people including a bar owner and seized more than 100 bottles of liquor and $704 in cash during an early morning investigation at a Waterbury bar, they said.

(From left) Jonathan Solano, Karina Polanco, Steven Figuereo, Ubaldo Noel, and Enid Diaz-Santana were arrested at Prestige Bar & Restaurant on East Main Street In Waterbury early Wednesday morning, Dec. 4.

 Photo Credit: Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier
Officers patrolling the area around East Main and Cherry Street at approximately 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, noticed loud music and illegally parked cars outside Prestige Bar and Restaurant on East Main Street, raising concerns that it was operating beyond permitted hours, according to a news release from the department, police said.

Under Connecticut state law, bars must close by 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

When officers entered the bar, they discovered several violations and seized the liquor and cash.

The investigation resulted in the arrests of five individuals. According to Waterbury police, they are:

  • Jonathan Solano, 34, of Manchester, was charged with illegal sale of alcohol and violating laws on hours and days of sale.
  • Karina Polanco, 44, of Waterbury, was charged with the same offenses as Solano.
  • Steven Figuereo, 34, also of Waterbury and a part owner of Prestige, was charged with illegal sale of alcohol and operating beyond allowed hours.
  • Ubaldo Noel, 30, of Waterbury, was charged with disorderly conduct.
  • Enid Diaz-Santana, 32, of New Britain, was charged with assault on a police officer, second-degree breach of peace, and interfering with an officer.

