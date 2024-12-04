Waterbury Bar Owner, 4 Others Arrested; 100 Liquor Bottles, Cash Seized: Police

Officers patrolling the area around East Main and Cherry Street at approximately 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, noticed loud music and illegally parked cars outside Prestige Bar and Restaurant on East Main Street, raising concerns that it was operating beyond permitted hours, according to a news release from the department, police said.

Under Connecticut state law, bars must close by 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

When officers entered the bar, they discovered several violations and seized the liquor and cash.

The investigation resulted in the arrests of five individuals. According to Waterbury police, they are:

Jonathan Solano, 34, of Manchester, was charged with illegal sale of alcohol and violating laws on hours and days of sale.

Karina Polanco, 44, of Waterbury, was charged with the same offenses as Solano.

Steven Figuereo, 34, also of Waterbury and a part owner of Prestige, was charged with illegal sale of alcohol and operating beyond allowed hours.

Ubaldo Noel, 30, of Waterbury, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Enid Diaz-Santana, 32, of New Britain, was charged with assault on a police officer, second-degree breach of peace, and interfering with an officer.

