Watch: Stolen Box Truck Rams Police SUV, Parked Cars During Wild Waterbury Chase

Dante Walton has been charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, and assault on a police officer following the April 23 chase, Waterbury police said.

A contractor contacted police after someone stole their box truck in the 100 block of South Main Street. The body camera footage begins when officers spot the vehicle on Watertown Avenue, where the chaotic chase began.

An officer attempted to prevent the chase by throwing down spike strips, but they failed to deflate the tires.

That’s when Walton floored it, leading officers on a dangerous pursuit — weaving through traffic, cutting through a parking lot, running red lights at unsafe speeds, and endangering officers and other drivers, according to police.

In an attempt to end the chase, a Waterbury officer sped ahead of the truck to box it in near several parked vehicles outside the Silas Bronson Library on Grand Street. But Walton refused to stop.

He slammed into the police SUV, which launched the box truck into multiple parked cars, the footage shows. Walton then jumped out of the cab and tried to escape into the library.

An officer hit Walton with a stun gun, knocking him down just as he grabbed the door.

Waterbury police said Walton and some officers suffered minor injuries in the chase.

Walton was being held on a $100,000 bond, police said.

