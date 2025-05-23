Stabbing In Waterbury: Victim Hospitalized, Police Searching for Suspect

Officers were called to West Main Street and Holmes Avenue around 1 p.m. Friday, May 23, after a report came in about a man who had been stabbed. When police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a puncture wound in his lower back.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors determined his injury was not life-threatening.

Police have not yet said what led up to the stabbing or if any suspects have been identified. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who may have seen something or has information is urged to contact the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941.

