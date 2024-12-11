'Social Club' Noise Complaint Leads To Illegal Alcohol Arrests In Waterbury, Police Say

Members of the Waterbury Police Department’s Gang Task Force, working with the VICE and Intelligence Unit, were investigating establishments suspected of operating without proper permits when they responded to a loud noise complaint at the “Speedy Customs Membership Social Club” at 34 Gasparri Lane around 2:40 a.m., police said.

Officers observed numerous vehicles in the parking lot and determined that alcohol was being sold on-site without the required permits. Evidence of the illegal activity was seized during the investigation, according to police.

The following individuals were arrested in connection with the operation:

Tainary Dames, 32, of Bristol, CT, was charged with disposing liquor without a permit, conspiracy to dispose of liquor without a permit, and unlawful conduct. She posted bail and is scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 19, 2024.

Espedito Gonzalez, 42, of Waterbury, CT, was charged with disposing liquor without a permit, conspiracy to dispose of liquor without a permit, and unlawful conduct. He posted bail and is scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 19, 2024.

Loriane Rodriguez-Grave, 38, of Waterbury, CT, was charged with disposing liquor without a permit, conspiracy to dispose of liquor without a permit, and unlawful conduct. She posted bail and is scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 19, 2024.

Waterbury police continue to investigate illegal activities at unpermitted establishments across the city. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Waterbury Police Department.

