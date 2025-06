The man was left at the hospital around 2 p.m. Police said they believe the shooting took place at Macauley Avenue and Pritchard Road.

Investigators urge anyone with information on the shooting to contact Waterbury detectives at 203-574-6941. Callers can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waterbury and receive free news updates.