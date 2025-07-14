Shamar Atwater is wanted in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Carizma Fox, both of Waterbury, outside a home on Willow Street early Friday, July 12, authorities announced.

Waterbury police responded to the scene around 2:48 a.m. after receiving reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found Fox suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives say a disturbance involving multiple people broke out before the shooting. Investigators have not yet shared what led to the violence, but they are treating it as an active and ongoing homicide investigation.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Atwater on a murder charge, along with several weapons-related offenses, according to Waterbury police.

Atwater remains at large.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

