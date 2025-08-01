Shamar Atwater, of Waterbury, was arrested Friday morning, Aug. 1, and charged with the killing of 17-year-old Carizma Fox, Waterbury police said.

Waterbury police tracked Atwater to a home in Watertown. Officers worked with Watertown police to execute a search warrant at the Sunny Lane residence, where he was arrested without incident.

Atwater was wanted in connection with the July 11 shooting death of Fox. Police said officers responded to reports of gunfire at around 2:48 a.m. in the area of 185 Willow Street in Waterbury. When they arrived, they found Fox outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Investigators believe a disturbance involving multiple individuals occurred just before the shooting, though the full circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Fox was a student at Enlightenment School and was excited to attend the senior prom next year, her family said in her obituary.

"She was lovingly spoiled by her family and had a personality that could light up any room," her family wrote. "Known for her quick wit and sense of humor, she could crack a joke in an instant — but if she saw you hurting, she'd be the first to try and lift your spirits."

Atwater is charged with murder, criminal use of a weapon, unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment in the first degree, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and illegal sale or transfer of pistols or revolvers, Waterbury police said.

He was being held on a $3 million bond, authorities said.

