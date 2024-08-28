Seen Him? Waterbury Police Asking For Help Locating Shooting Suspect

The incident occurred in New Haven County on Sunday, Aug. 25, around 6 p.m. at Schofield Park in Waterbury.

According to Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette, officers responding to the shooting report located a 22-year-old man who had been shot.

The man was transported to a local hospital and has since been treated and released and is recovering, Bessette said.

Bessette said a preliminary investigation determined this was an isolated incident from a personal dispute between two individuals following a basketball game inside the park.

The WPD Criminal Investigation Division has been actively investigating this incident, and Bessette added that a suspect has been identified as Rahim Williams, age 34, of Waterbury.

An arrest warrant charging Williams with assault with a firearm has been issued.

Bessette said investigators believe that Williams may have left the area, and the department is currently working with other law enforcement agencies in an attempt to locate and apprehend him.

Williams is described as a Black male, 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, with black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at 203-574- 6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

