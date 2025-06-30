Samuel Lopez was found repeatedly stabbed on Saturday, June 28, in the 69 Washington Street area of Waterbury, police said.

Authorities rushed him to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

A second person at the scene suffered a deep facial slash and a minor cut, Waterbury police said. He was taken to the hospital and later released.

The Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crimes detectives are investigating the slaying. They ask anyone with information to contact them at 203-574-6941 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

