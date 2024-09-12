Shooting Threats Made Against Crosby High, Another School

The teenager is accused of making a social media post around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, that claimed there would be a shooting at Crosby High School in Waterbury, police said.

The threat was determined to be a hoax, and authorities charged the 15-year-old with disturbing the peace in the second degree and second-degree threatening, Waterbury Police said.

At 8:45 p.m., Waterbury police discovered a second threat of a shooting at a school, but it didn't reference a specific one. Officers are investigating that threat and who made it.

"Threats against our schools are taken extremely seriously and a thorough investigation is conducted to ensure the safety of students, staff, and the community," the police department said in a news release. "We urge residents to report any suspicious activity or threats to the police immediately. The safety of our community is our top priority, and we will hold those responsible accountable for their actions."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waterbury and receive free news updates.