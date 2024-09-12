Fair 76°

SHARE

Shooting Threats Made Against Crosby High, Another School

Shortly after police in Connecticut arrested a 15-year-old after accusing him of making a hoax shooting threat against a high school in New Haven County, officers received another message of violence, authorities said. 

Crosby High School

Crosby High School

 Photo Credit: Waterbury Public Schools
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The teenager is accused of making a social media post around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, that claimed there would be a shooting at Crosby High School in Waterbury, police said. 

The threat was determined to be a hoax, and authorities charged the 15-year-old with disturbing the peace in the second degree and second-degree threatening, Waterbury Police said. 

At 8:45 p.m., Waterbury police discovered a second threat of a shooting at a school, but it didn't reference a specific one. Officers are investigating that threat and who made it.  

"Threats against our schools are taken extremely seriously and a thorough investigation is conducted to ensure the safety of students, staff, and the community," the police department said in a news release. "We urge residents to report any suspicious activity or threats to the police immediately. The safety of our community is our top priority, and we will hold those responsible accountable for their actions."

to follow Daily Voice Waterbury and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE