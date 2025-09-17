Frank Garay, of Hartford, was shot around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 15, on Charles Street, Waterbury police said.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

Tributes poured onto social media as news of Garay's death spread.

"You were more than a godfather to my son — you were family, a guide, and a blessing in his life," Mij Hunter wrote on Facebook. "I will always be grateful for the love, protection, and wisdom you shared with him. ... It hurts to accept that we can’t see you or hear your laugh anymore."

Multiple people mentioned his sense of humor and kindness toward others.

"If you knew Frank Garay, you knew how humble he was, always making you laugh and just smiling and being the person he was," Ĵøľîe Rodriguez-Gómez wrote.

Anyone with information on Garay's killing is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no funeral arrangements had been announced.

