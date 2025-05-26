Everaldo Ferreira De Oliveira, of Waterbury, was on the I-84 East Exit 23 off-ramp Sunday, May 25, around 11:30 p.m. when he clipped a metal guardrail, sending him into a concrete pillar across the Hamilton Avenue intersection, Connecticut State Police said.

He was driving a Honda Odyssey belonging to Yhagho Home Improvement, police said.

Police are investigating the crash.

They ask anyone with information on the wreck to contact Trooper Jack Goncalves Jr. at 203-267-2200 or jack.goncalves@ct.gov.

