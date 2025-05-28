Officers ID Teen Behind Mass Shooting At Waterbury Mall; Police Still Looking For Gun

Tajuan Washington, of Waterbury, is charged with five counts of first-degree assault and multiple weapons violations, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando C. Spagnolo said during a Wednesday morning press conference outside Brass Mill Center.

Washington is being held on a $2 million bond and is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday, Spagnolo said.

State and Waterbury police responded to reports of gunfire at the Brass Mill Center around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators believe a dispute between Washington and the victims escalated into gunfire, Mayor Paul Pernerewski Jr. said. Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Spagnolo said all five victims — four women and one man — were involved in the argument. No bystanders were injured. Their injury status on Wednesday was unclear.

Police said Washington fired seven rounds before running away from the mall. The gun used has not been recovered, but evidence indicates it was a .40-caliber pistol. Two rifles were recovered from Washington’s home.

Spagnolo said Washington was out on bond at the time of the shooting for several traffic violations and speeding away from police at more than 100 mph on I-84 in Southington late last year, records show.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Rep. Jahana Hayes praised law enforcement for their rapid response and commended the community's resilience. However, both officials emphasized the urgency of addressing gun violence.

"We have to do better," Hayes said. "... Our community is worth saving."

The Brass Mill Center remained closed Wednesday morning as police continued their forensic investigation. Authorities are coordinating with mall management on a timeline for reopening.

Gov. Lamont said the shooting was an isolated incident and urged residents not to be deterred from shopping at the mall in the future.

