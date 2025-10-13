New Britain Driver Crashes Stolen Mercedes Into Waterbury Fence: Cops

Patrol officers were near Wall Street around Sunday, Oct. 12, when they saw that a 2010 Mercedes E350 had collided with a small fence on the property of 78 Wall Street, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

Officers determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen, police said. The driver, identified as Jaylanie Ortiz, was apprehended at the scene and transported to a local hospital for suspected minor injury, according to police.

Ortiz was later charged with theft of a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer, evading responsibility, third-degree criminal mischief, traveling too fast for conditions, and failure to obey a stop sign, police said.

Anyone with information related to stolen vehicles or suspicious activity is urged to contact Waterbury Police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

