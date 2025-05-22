Month-Long Overnight I-84 Lane Closures In Waterbury Will Cause Major Delays: DOT

Nightly Lane Closures on I-84 in Waterbury

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will begin overnight lane closures on I-84 eastbound and westbound in Waterbury as part of a bridge rehabilitation project at the Route 8/I-84 interchange.

From Tuesday, May 27, through Friday, June 27, multiple lanes will close nightly, Sunday through Friday, starting at 8 p.m. and reopening by 6 a.m. each morning. Drivers should be ready for "significant delays," CTDOT said.

“Traffic control signing patterns, and the State Police will help guide motorists through the work zone,” CTDOT said in a public notice. Drivers are urged to slow down and stay alert in the area.

The schedule may change due to weather or unforeseen conditions, CTDOT added.

Exit 56 in East Hartford Closing for Two Months

In East Hartford, another bridge project is expected to cause even longer delays. Starting Tuesday, May 27, Exit 56 on I-84 Eastbound will be closed through Sunday, July 27. This is part of a $5.4 million bridge repair project managed by Rotha Contracting Company, Inc.

The construction involves pin and hanger rehabilitation on several bridges in Greater Hartford.

Drivers looking to access Exit 56 will be rerouted to Exit 58, then directed via Roberts Street and I-84 Westbound to reach Exit 56 (Governor Street).

As with the Waterbury project, weather and other delays may impact the schedule. Detour signs and traffic guides will help keep drivers moving safely.

