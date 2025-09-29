Matthew Champagne of Waterbury was killed shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, when his car slammed into the divider in Beacon Falls, according to Connecticut State Police.

The 1998 Honda Civic he was driving had been reported stolen in Waterbury shortly before the crash.

Investigators said it’s unclear why Champagne hit the divider, but the impact caused the car to spin off the right shoulder of the road and roll over.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the theft or wreck to contact Trooper Alec DeRosa at 203-393-4200 or [email protected].

