Marlenin Vito, 45, was sentenced to more than three years behind bars and ordered to pay full restitution, the US Attorney for Connecticut said. She pleaded guilty to wire fraud in June.

Fraud At Assisted Living Facility

Vito worked as a Medicaid coordinator at an assisted living facility in Stamford. She was trusted with helping residents apply for benefits and managing their personal trust accounts.

Instead, officials said, she created nearly 500 fake checks, forged signatures, and pocketed the money. Court records show she also canceled residents’ health insurance while still deducting payments and even stole their COVID-19 stimulus checks.

Many of the victims were not healthy enough or mentally capable of tracking their accounts, prosecutors said.

The scheme netted her more than $310,000.

More Employers Targeted

After being fired, Vito moved on to jobs at a White Plains, New York, alarm company and a Hartford law firm.

At the alarm company, she falsely claimed overtime, ordered products to her Waterbury home, and took more than $23,000.

At the law firm, she wrote and cashed fake checks marked “Petty Cash,” stealing more than $27,000.

Facing More Charges

Vito pleaded guilty to wire fraud and must report to prison in October. She is free on a $25,000 bond and is now living in the Bronx.

She also faces state charges in Connecticut and New York, including accusations she stole another $100,000 from a small business in Brewster and from an employer in Ridgefield.

