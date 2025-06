Police said the man was inside a home on Proctor Street around 7 a.m. It's currently being investigated as an "untimely death," and officers do not believe there was any foul play.

It's unclear how long he had been dead before he was found.

Waterbury police are working with the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death and confirm the man's identity.

This investigation is ongoing.

