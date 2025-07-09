Mostly Cloudy 83°

SHARE

Man Wanted In Waterbury Murder Arrested Following Florida Traffic Stop; 2 Men Remain On Run

Florida police have arrested a man wanted in a 2018 Connecticut murder, while two other suspects remain on the run, authorities said.

(From left) Kevin Dias, Santos Vasquez-Rivera, and Carlos Alvarado are accused of killing Henrry Ayala in 2018 in Waterbury. Dias was arrested in Florida in June 2025. The others remain on the run.&nbsp;

(From left) Kevin Dias, Santos Vasquez-Rivera, and Carlos Alvarado are accused of killing Henrry Ayala in 2018 in Waterbury. Dias was arrested in Florida in June 2025. The others remain on the run. 

Photo Credit: Waterbury Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Kevin Dias, 33, was arrested during a traffic stop in Mascotte, Florida, Waterbury police said Wednesday, July 9. Dias is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is being held in Florida on $1.5 million bond.

He is expected to be extradited to Connecticut, although an exact date has not been announced.

Dias is accused of fatally shooting Henrry Ayala on Nov. 5, 2018, outside a home on Knollwood Circle in Waterbury, according to authorities.

Police are still searching for two others in the case. 

Santos Vasquez-Rivera, 32, is wanted for murder and conspiracy to murder in connection with Ayala's slaying, Waterbury police said. 

Carlos Alvarado, 30, faces a conspiracy to murder charge in the case, authorities said. 

Waterbury police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts to contact the department's detective bureau at 203-574-6941 or call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at (203) 755-1234.

to follow Daily Voice Waterbury and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE