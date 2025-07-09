Man Wanted In Waterbury Murder Arrested Following Florida Traffic Stop; 2 Men Remain On Run

Kevin Dias, 33, was arrested during a traffic stop in Mascotte, Florida, Waterbury police said Wednesday, July 9. Dias is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is being held in Florida on $1.5 million bond.

He is expected to be extradited to Connecticut, although an exact date has not been announced.

Dias is accused of fatally shooting Henrry Ayala on Nov. 5, 2018, outside a home on Knollwood Circle in Waterbury, according to authorities.

Police are still searching for two others in the case.

Santos Vasquez-Rivera, 32, is wanted for murder and conspiracy to murder in connection with Ayala's slaying, Waterbury police said.

Carlos Alvarado, 30, faces a conspiracy to murder charge in the case, authorities said.

Waterbury police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts to contact the department's detective bureau at 203-574-6941 or call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at (203) 755-1234.

