Man Stabbed, Rushed To Hospital After Weekend Attack In Waterbury: Police

Officers were called at around 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 18, to the 200 block of Walnut Street in Waterbury, where there were reports of a man who had been stabbed, police said.

According to the Waterbury Police Department, when officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation of his injuries, police said.

He remains in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries later on Saturday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waterbury and receive free news updates.