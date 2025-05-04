Man Repeatedly Stabbed In Waterbury; Police Seek Clues As Victim Recovers

Waterbury police said officers responded to the Franklin Street hospital just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 3. Despite being stabbed several times, the man was in stable condition on Sunday and is expected to survive.

Authorities have not released any information about where the attack occurred or the victim, but the incident remains under investigation.

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact Waterbury detectives at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waterbury and receive free news updates.