Man Killed In Waterbury Home Explosion ID'd As 56-Year-Old Local

Thomas Cianciola, 56, of Waterbury, died on Sunday, Jan. 12, after an explosion at his 220 Horseshoe Drive home, authorities said on Tuesday.

The fire was reported around 5:45 p.m. Responders rushed Cianciola to Saint Mary's Hospital, where he died of his injuries the following day, Waterbury police said.

Investigators said the explosion happened inside of Cianciola's home, but the cause remains unknown.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.

