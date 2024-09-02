Officers in Waterbury were called to the area of West Main Street and Park Place around 1:10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2 after 911 calls that said someone had been shot.

New Haven County man Edwin Henriquez-Vasquez, age 30, of Waterbury, faces multiple felony charges, many gun-related, following the shooting.

The suspected shooter had run away before police arrived, and the victim — a 24-year-old Waterbury man — had been dropped off at Saint Mary’s Hospital Emergency Room, authorities said, according to Waterbury Police.

The man remained in critical but stable condition late Monday afternoon.

Police caught Henriquez-Vasquez a short time later after he crashed his car on I-84. Officers found a ghost gun — a firearm that cannot be traced — in the vehicle, authorities said.

He is barred from having a gun because of a previous conviction, authorities added.

Investigators believe Henriquez-Vasquez and the victim had gotten into an argument at the Stanley Billar Club at 184 West Main Street Waterbury earlier that night. It's unclear what they were fighting about.

Henriquez-Vasquez was charged with:

First-degree reckless endangerment

First-degree assault

Alerting or removing identification marks on a firearm

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver

Illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine

Carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit

Criminal possession of a pistol or revolver

Court records show a judge ordered Henriquez-Vasquez held on a $1.5 million bail.

