Man Found Shot To Death In Waterbury, Police Asking For Tips

Waterbury police are investigating a fatal shooting outside of a neighborhood bodega on Monday evening, Sept. 15. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Scott Rodgerson
Officers responded to reports of shots fired at 94 Charles St. just after 7:45 p.m., when they found a man bleeding out from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, Waterbury police said. 

Officials have not released his name. 

The Waterbury Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating the slaying. 

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact the department's detective bureau at 203-574-6941 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

