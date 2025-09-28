Man Drowns While Swimming In Waterbury Reservoir

The man had been swimming at the East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Saturday, Sept. 27, when he went underwater and did not resurface.

Bystanders called 911 at about 4:22 p.m. Paramedics and dive teams responded and pulled him from the water. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Authorities had not released his name as of Sunday afternoon.

The Waterbury Police Department is investigating with the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waterbury and receive free news updates.