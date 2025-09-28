Fair 68°

Man Drowns While Swimming In Waterbury Reservoir

A 30-year-old man drowned while swimming in a Connecticut reservoir this weekend, authorities said.

Josh Lanier
The man had been swimming at the East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Saturday, Sept. 27, when he went underwater and did not resurface.

Bystanders called 911 at about 4:22 p.m. Paramedics and dive teams responded and pulled him from the water. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Authorities had not released his name as of Sunday afternoon.

The Waterbury Police Department is investigating with the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

