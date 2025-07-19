Man Clinging To Life After Hit-Run Crash In Waterbury; Police Ask For Tips

The crash was reported just before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 19, in the area of 406 Watertown Ave., Waterbury police said. Officers found him lying on the pavement suffering serious and life-threatening wounds.

Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he remained in critical condition.

Waterbury police urge anyone with information about the crash to contact the department's Crash Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975 right away or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

