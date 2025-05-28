Knife Fight At Waterbury High School, 11 Students Charged: Police

The fight broke out just before noon at John F. Kennedy High School, 422 Highland Ave. The school resource officer, with help from other Waterbury police, broke up the attack, officials said.

Several students suffered minor injuries in the fight, but the school nurse was able to treat their wounds without further assistance, Waterbury police said.

In all, nine minor-aged boys and two underage girls were arrested and charged with various crimes, including assault in the third degree, breach of peace in the second degree, and interfering with an officer, Waterbury police said.

