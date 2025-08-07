Jose Torrez, 30, of Meriden, was arrested Wednesday morning, Aug. 6, after a chaotic chain of events at the Connecticut Superior Court on Grand Street in Waterbury, Connecticut State Police said. He had reportedly set off the metal detector at the courthouse entrance and refused to comply when Marshals asked him to empty his pockets.

Instead, officials say, he became aggressive and verbally threatened them.

After marshals told him to leave, Torrez said he was going to "come back with something for them," per authorities. He kept his promise/

Torrez left and returned shortly after in a black face mask and carrying a satchel. Officers stopped him at the door. ¸

Before Marshals could detain him, Torrez bolted. Waterbury officers who were already responding to the incident chased him down and put him in cuffs.

When officers searched his satchel, they found a single live 9mm bullet. They also later discovered that Torrez had tossed a loaded 9mm pistol during the chase. The gun had one round in the chamber and nine in the magazine, State police said.

Torrez, a convicted felon, is not allowed to possess a gun, and he also had two active warrants for previous alleged incidents, State Police said.

Torrez was charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer, breach of peace, criminal possession of a pistol, and first-degree threatening while armed, State Police said.

He was also arraigned on his outstanding warrants that included breach of peace and second-degree threatening.

Torrez is being held on $2 million bond, State Police said.

