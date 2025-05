Jeremy Colonghi, 47, of New London, was charged with stalking, criminal violation of a protective order, harassment, disorderly conduct, and refusal to be processed, police said.

Waterbury police, working with Marshals and Groton officers, arrested Colonghi in Groton on Friday, May 2.

Colonghi was being held on a $215,000 bond, authorities said.

He was wanted on an outstanding failure to appear warrant.

