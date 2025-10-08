Javian Adams, 25, faces multiple charges, including murder with special circumstances, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a firearm, Waterbury police said.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Oct. 8, police identified the victims as Carlene Williams, 52, and Marc Adams, 55, both of Waterbury. Officers found them inside their 176 Beverly Avenue home with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said Adams had a “significant” history of domestic violence and was on probation for earlier arrests. His bond was set at $5 million, and he is expected to be arraigned.

Police said Adams was arrested in connection with a burglary in Watertown and may have been tied to the double homicide. Investigators had asked the public to look for a white Ford Escape, a bookbag, and sneakers he was believed to have left behind.

Officers later found the car in a park in Middlebury. It will be processed for evidence, police said.

The shooting and burglary remain under investigation. These are the city’s seventh and eighth homicides of the year.

