Hit-Run, Highway Crash In Waterbury Leave 3 Injured — 1 Fighting To Survive

The first incident happened around 6:20 p.m., when a truck crashed with two motorcycles near South Main Street and Platts Mill Road, Waterbury police said. The pickup driver fled the scene, leaving a man and a woman injured on the road.

Paramedics transported both motorcyclists to a local hospital with serious injuries. They are expected to survive, police said. Officers later located the driver of the truck nearby.

Authorities have not said what charges he could face, but police are investigating it as a hit-and-run crash, Waterbury police said.

The second crash was reported just after midnight on Friday, June 6, near Exit 23 on I-84.

Emergency responders rushed a 43-year-old Bloomfield man to Saint Mary's Hospital after his Pontiac veered off the eastbound lanes of the interstate and crashed into a metal guardrail, according to Connecticut State Police.

He sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Troopers are investigating what caused the vehicle to leave the highway.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Trooper Jack Goncalves at 203-267-2200 or Jack.Goncalves@ct.gov.

