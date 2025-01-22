Garrett Piper is wanted on charges of murder, assault, breach of peace, carrying a dangerous weapon, and two counts of reckless endangerment, Waterbury police said. As of Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 22, he remained at large.

Officers responded to a report of an assault involving a weapon near Café 457 on West Main Street in Waterbury at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after being slashed by a knife, police said. His name has not been released.

A short time later, officers learned that someone had dumped 27-year-old Marquez Ebron at Saint Mary’s Hospital Emergency Room. He died of his injuries just after 6 a.m., according to police.

Waterbury police are asking anyone with information about Piper’s whereabouts to contact investigators at 203-574-6941. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers line at 203-755-1234.

