Fentanyl, Heroin Seized In Drug Raid Of Ex-Con's Waterbury Home Where Child Was Present: Cops

Jonathan Pabon-Reyes, 33, was arrested on Jan. 17, 2025, when officers from multiple law enforcement units executed a search and seizure warrant at 461 West Main Street, Apartment #8, police said.

Units involved included the Waterbury Police Department’s Vice and Intelligence Unit, Crime Prevention Unit, Gang Task Force, Connecticut State Police Violent Crime Task Force, and Auto Theft Unit.

Inside the apartment, officers found Pabon-Reyes along with several individuals, including a child. During their search, police seized crack-cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, packaging materials used for street-level narcotics sales, and $560 in cash.

Pabon-Reyes has been charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell (two counts), operation of a drug factory, and risk of injury to a child. Police confirmed that he is a convicted felon with several active warrants for offenses outside Waterbury.

Pabon-Reyes is currently being held by the Connecticut Department of Corrections on a $51,000 bond.

The raid was part of ongoing efforts by Waterbury Police to address quality-of-life issues in the area. Police recently arrested more than a dozen individuals at 461 West Main Street for offenses such as trespassing and narcotics-related violations.

For additional information, contact Lieutenant Ryan Bessette, Public Information Officer for the Waterbury Police Department, at (203) 573-6347 or rbessette@wtbypd.org.

