Fatal Stabbing Outside Waterbury Café Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

Officers with the Waterbury Police Department responded to reports of an assault involving a weapon near Café 457 on West Main Street in Waterbury at about 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

During the investigation, officers learned that a 27-year-old man with stab wounds had been dropped off at Saint Mary’s Hospital. He died shortly after 6 a.m., according to police.

Preliminary findings suggest an argument outside the café turned physical and escalated into a stabbing. However, police have not disclosed what sparked the altercation.

Authorities have not released the victims' names or announced any arrests or charges.

The Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crimes Detectives are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 203-574-6941 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

