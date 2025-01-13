Explosion, Fire At Waterbury Home Kills 1; Police To Conduct Controlled Demolition

The explosion was reported on Horseshoe Drive in Waterbury around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, police said. Responders pulled the man from the burning home, and paramedics rushed him to Saint Mary's Hospital, where he died of his injuries on Monday morning.

Officers are investigating what caused the explosion. Bomb technicians are expected to conduct a controlled explosion at the home sometime Monday, Waterbury police said.

Officials emphasized that the detonation poses no danger to nearby residents and reassured the public that there is no broader threat to the community.

Check back with Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

